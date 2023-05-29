The KHSAA state tournaments for both track and field, and tennis will be held this week , with several Hopkins County natives representing their schools.
Tennis will kick things off today. The boys division will be playing at Top Seed Tennis Club in Nicholasville, while the girls will play at the University of Kentucky’s Boone/Downing Tennis Complex.
Region 2 girls’ champion Kiley DeMoss will play Knott County’s Kenna Fitzpatrick today at 8 a.m., while Hopkins County Central’s Chloe Mackey will meet Mayfield junior Molly Null at 9 a.m.
On the boys’ side, Hopkins Central’s Colton Browning will face Lexington Catholics’ Jacob Holland at 8 a.m., while the Madisonville-North Hopkins duo of Ethan Larkins and Braeden Bell will meet Lyon County at 9:30 a.m.
Track teams from all three high schools in Hopkins County will be in Lexington this week for the State Track and Field Championship, held at the University of Kentucky Outdoor Track and Field Complex.
The Dawson Springs High School Track team will compete in the Class A Championship meet on Thursday. Central’s Lillie Whitaker-Greer will represent the county on Friday in the Class 2A meet shot put event, while Madisonville will have seven competitors in the Class 3A meet on Saturday.
