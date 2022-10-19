This past weekend, Dawson Springs’ boys and girls cross country teams competed in the Eagle Classic in Mayfield.
In the Girls 5k, the top finisher for the Lady Panthers was Audrey McCoy with a 12th place finish, followed by Baylee Swatzell who finished 13th, and Ashtyn Swatzell finished 15th. Abby Ward had a solid 42nd place and Maddie Back finished in the 55th spot.
In the Boys 5k the Panthers had a solid finish with six in the top 40.
Tyler Hale had the top finish at 10th, Michael Faughn finished in 14th, Ethan Osborne finished in 20th, Sean Stallins had a solid finish at 24th, Yosiyah McCune came 28th, Lucas Osborne rounded the top 40 with a 39th place. Preston Drennan 72nd.
The Panthers’ next stop will be this Saturday in Benton when they compete in the KHSAA Region 1 Class 1A meet.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.