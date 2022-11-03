The start to the 2022-23 school year has been a big one for Hopkins County athletes, with each of the three county high schools being represented in at least one KHSAA state athletics event.
In boys golf, Hopkins County was represented in the opening of the semi-state tournament by Madisonville-North Hopkins’ Paul Harris and Ben Dickerson, and Gage Smiley from Dawson Springs High School. Harris and Dickerson finished the tournament knotted for 45, each shooting a 12 over 84. Smiley turned in a 20 over par 92.
The Lady Maroons advanced to semi-state as a team. Karra Tucker advanced to the state finals, finish 4th with a 76, while the rest of her team failed to move on. Grace Riddle finished the tournament tied for 55th, turning in a final score of 100, 28 over par. Caroline Lovvom ended the tournament in 74th, posting a final result of 117, 45 over par. Carmon Todd ended the day in 76th for the Lady Maroons, shooting a 59 over par 131.
All three high schools were represented in the KHSAA State Cross Country meet last weekend.
In the 1A championship, Dawson Springs’ Tyler Hale was the top finisher for Dawson coming in at a solid finish at 41st in the boys event with a time of 17:57.52, Michael Faughn finished 74th with a time of 18:35.27 and Ethan Osborne finished 77th with a time of 18:39.03. Teammates Yosiyah McCune finished 108th, Lucas Osborne finished 125 and Preston Drennan finished 261st for Dawson Springs. For the girls, Audrey McCoy took the highest spot for Dawson Springs finishing in the 98th spot with a time of 23:36.80 , Baylee Swatzell finished 105th with a time of 23:45.00, Ashtyn Swatzell finished 109th with a time of 23:48.90. Teammates Abby Ward finished 208th and Maddie Back finished in the 243rd spot.
In the boys 2A championship, the Hopkins Central did not run a full team, but were represented by Tucker Young and James Adams, who finished 196th and 207th respectively out of 255 runners.
In the 3A boys’ state championship, the Maroons finished 9th out of 37 teams in the event, while the Lady Maroons finished in 17th out of 37 teams in the girls’ 3A championship meet.
Drew Burden led the way for the Maroons, finishing 26th in 16:36.60. Madisonville’s scoring efforts were wrapped up by Dakota Evans (47th), Maddox Knight (54th), Lucas Offutt (74th) and Broderick Duncan (163rd). Luke Celik (249th) and Nicholas Tooley (284th) both ran in the race as well.
Joy Alexander came home in 48th for the Lady Maroons, traversing the course in 20:24.30. The rest of the top five for Madisonville were Madisyn Johnson (58th), Katie Gillette (81st), Laci Ray (197th) and Coley Mitchell (216th). Emma Evans (264th) and Maria Diaz (279th) both competed for the Lady Maroons as well. In boys soccer, the Maroons claimed the regional title to advance to the state championship tournament. Madisonville knocked off Elizabethtown in the opening round before falling to state runner-up St. Xavier 1-0 in the second round. On Monday night the Lady Maroons hosted Mercy in the opening round of the state volleyball tournament, eventually falling in three sets. It was the first time since 2006 that Madisonville had advanced to the state volleyball tournament.
Even the band couldn’t be left out of the fun. Last Saturday the Marching Maroons competed at the State Marching Band competition, finishing seventh in the semi-final round of the event. Tonight both Hopkins County Central and Madisonville-North Hopkins will play in the opening round of the Class 4A 2022 UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Finals.
