The start to the 2022-23 school year has been a big one for Hopkins County athletes, with each of the three county high schools being represented in at least one KHSAA state athletics event.

In boys golf, Hopkins County was represented in the opening of the semi-state tournament by Madisonville-North Hopkins’ Paul Harris and Ben Dickerson, and Gage Smiley from Dawson Springs High School. Harris and Dickerson finished the tournament knotted for 45, each shooting a 12 over 84. Smiley turned in a 20 over par 92.

