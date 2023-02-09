The Dawson Springs Jr./Sr. High archery program is in its second year, but the team’s archers, coach and parents have high hopes for the future with their key focus: to expand.
In hopes of expanding their lineup for next season, first-year coach Brittany Chapple and her archers are hosting an Archery Camp tomorrow (Friday) from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room of the high school.
“This is for new archers so they can see if they like it,” Chapple said.
Because archery is fairly new to Dawson Springs, Panther archers are presently competing on an individual basis because there are only six to eight students consistently traveling to matches.
“You have to have 12 to compete as a team,” said Erin Purdy, mother of archer Levi Purdy. “Another problem we’re facing is our sixth graders wouldn’t be able to shoot in the regional tournament because that match is only for grades 7-12.”
The goal for the Panthers’ archery camp is two-fold: to recruit new archers and to raise money. The cost to attend is $25 per person. This fee will go to expanding the team’s equipment inventory.
“We’ve been trying to fundraise to afford more equipment and things for the team,” Chapple explained. “We are working with little, but thankful to have it.”
Laura Garrett, mom of archer Jonathan Garrett, agreed.
“The school only owns five bows,” she said.
“The school also only owns about five targets,” added Purdy. “So, you can really only shoot 10 kids at a time to practice and work with them.”
Levi’s dad, David, built the quivers the Panthers use during practices.
Along with recruitment and equipment, the Panther archery program hopes to expand in a space they can call their own. The school’s archery team was founded during the 2021-22 school year by Kristin Merrill, the school district’s Director of Special Programs.
“We practiced twice a week—on Tuesdays and Thursdays,” said sophomore archer Annabell Jarboe. That inaugural season was over before it began when an EF-4 tornado hit Dawson Springs on Dec. 10, 2021. “I lost my home in the tornado,” Jarboe said.
The team’s first schedule of matches fell victim to the tornado like everything else in town.
Since this is the squad’s first season to compete in matches, they are also battling for practice space.
“We started practicing in October after returning from fall break,” said Chapple.
The archers initially practiced in the Dawson Springs First Baptist Church’s auxiliary gym, but the church is currently hosting volunteers assisting with the town’s rebuilding efforts in that space. As for now, the team is practicing in the multipurpose room of the high school, in a space shared with a myriad of sports and other activities.
“It’s been a real challenge to schedule practices at a reasonable hour,” Purdy said.
The Panther archery program’s roster consists of Alex Mitchell, the lone-wolf senior; juniors Jonathan Garrett and Eli Parker; Annabell Jarboe and Summer Stone, sophomores; freshman Hunter Wirth; Aaron Peters, eighth grade; seventh-graders Adam Embry, Cedric Gamblin, Brenna Nash, Evelynn O’Dell, Jonathan O’Dell, and Levi Purdy; and Kenleigh Cloern, Caleb Midkiff, Jonathon Morgan, and Logan Peters, sixth grade.
Chapple, a 2014 graduate of DSHS, didn’t have much archery experience when she signed on to coach the male-dominated activity in her first year as an instructional assistant in the Jr./Sr. High’s FMD classroom.
“I applied for the archery job about a month after school started--I had no prior knowledge of the type of bows we use, but I was determined to do my absolute best,” she said. “Other than shooting with my husband, Colton, in our yard with hunting bows, I had no other experience--but I seem to be doing alright.”
“Alright” with a small group of players, limited practice time, and minimal equipment is an understatement. On Jan. 27 at a tournament in Henderson, Parker earned a first place medal in the high school division and the title of “Best Overall Male Archer,” while Embry finished with a first place medal in the middle school competition. At the same tournament, Mitchell scored a personal best.
On Saturday, the Panther archers will shoot in a tournament at the West Kentucky Archery Complex in Madisonville.
“I just want to say I’m so proud of these guys and girls,” Chapple concluded. “For not only welcoming me as a coach, but having faith and trusting in me to help each of them succeed.”
