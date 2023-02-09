kenleigh.jpg

Dawson Springs’ Kenleigh Cloern takes aim for the Panthers at a recent archery tournament in Madisonville.

 Matt Hughes

The Dawson Springs Jr./Sr. High archery program is in its second year, but the team’s archers, coach and parents have high hopes for the future with their key focus: to expand.

In hopes of expanding their lineup for next season, first-year coach Brittany Chapple and her archers are hosting an Archery Camp tomorrow (Friday) from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room of the high school.

