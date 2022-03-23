Panther baseball started the season with a pair of loss last week, beginning with a 10-0 shutout by the Crittenden County Rockets last Thursday evening.
Crittenden County got the jump on Dawson early, posting three unanswered runs in the first inning. They went on to ad two in the second, one in the fourth and four in the fifth to bring the came to a close at 10-0.
Dylan Baker gets the loss for the Panthers. Through three innings he gave up six hits, struck out two and allowed five earned runs.
1B: M. Cunningham, C. Davis
On Monday, Heritage Christian also took an early lead over Dawson Springs, posting their first run in the bottom of the first inning. They added three more in the bottom of the third to go up 4-0.
In the top of the fourth inning, Mathew Cunningham hit a line drive to right field to get on base. Bryden Mann then hit a line drive double to left, advancing Cunningham to third. He was then able to score on a wild pitch to put up the Panther’s first run of the season, trailing 4-1.
The Warriors answered with a run of their own in the bottom half to go up 5-1, then brought the game to a close with a six run sixth inning for a final score of 11-1.
Bailey Heaton takes the loss for the Panthers. He went for five innings, striking out six while allowing eight hits and five earned runs.
Dawson Springs will travel to Whitesville on Saturday for a game that starts at 11 a.m.
1B: L. Smiley, M. Cunningham, B. Mann,
2B: B. Mann, L. Smiley
