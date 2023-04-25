Last week the Dawson Springs Panthers competed in the Murray Quad Meet and the results are as follows:
GIRLS100 METER DASH
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Serving Madisonville and
Hopkins County, KY.
Since 1917
270-824-3300
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 26, 2023 @ 6:37 pm
Last week the Dawson Springs Panthers competed in the Murray Quad Meet and the results are as follows:
GIRLS100 METER DASH
15.03 Audrey McCoy 15th
15.22 Kimberly Hoover 19th
16.58 Samarah Coggins 27th
200 METER DASH
30.88 Kimberly Hoover 11th
33.27 Samarah Coggins 20th
33.94 Naomi Hensley 24th
400 METER DASH
1:11.29 Kimberly Hoover 13th
800 METER RUN
2:55.12 Audrey McCoy 4th
HIGH JUMP
4-6 Audrey McCoy 3rd
LONG JUMP
10-9 Samarah Coggins 10th
DISCUS
52-2 Eryn Sizemore 12th
Alexis Hunter 14th
46-7.5 Mackenzie Creekmur 15th
SHOT PUT
21-3 Aryana Pacheco 13th
20-0 Summer Stone 14th
19-0 Alexis Hunter 15th
18-4 Eryn Sizemore 17th
BOYS100 METER DASH
13.78 Logan Spurlin 19th
15.20 Ethan Pacheco 20th
200 METER DASH
27.30 Yosiyah McCune 17th
28.68 Logan Spurlin 21st
32.08 Ethan Pacheco 24th
400 METER DASH
1:03.86 Bryden Mann 13th
1:03.91 Yosiyah McCune 14th
1:06.70 Ethan Pacheco 21st
800 METER RUN
2:23.23 Montgomery Johnston 3rd
2:27.65 Lucas Osborne 7th
2:34.43 Ethan Osborne 8th
1600 METER RUN
5:27.73 Lucas Osborne 4th
5:31.82 Ethan Osborne 6th
4X800 METER RELAY
9:56.53 Relay Team 3rd
HIGH JUMP
5-4 Lucas Osborne 3rd
5-4 Montgomery Johnston 3rd
5-4 Casey Fain 3rd
DISCUS
78-6 Logan Halverson 14th
69-0 Logan Spurlin 20th
SHOT PUT
32-11 Casey Fain 9th
26-10 Logan Halverson 18th
26-10 Logan Spurlin 18th
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.