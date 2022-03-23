It was a tough first week for the Dawson Springs Lady Panther, who kicked off their 2022 season with a pair of losses on the road.
On Thursday night, Dawson traveled to Trigg County. After getting out of the first inning scoreless, the Lady Wildcats drew first blood in the bottom of the second when Kiley Sloan turned a pop-out by a teammate into a steal of home.
From there Trigg County didn’t let up, adding 10 runs in the third and three more in the fourth to end them game at 15-0.
Trinity Randolph took the loss for the Lady Panthers. Through two innings she gave up 12 hits and 10 earned runs.
1B: T. Randolph, B. Spurlin, M. Drennan
On Monday the Lady Panthers visited Christian Fellowshipm, where the Lady Eagles handed them another lopsided no-hitter.
Christian Fellowship scored four in the first, three in the second and eight in the third to bring the game to an early end at 15-0.
Randolph took her second loss of the season, striking out one and allowing 10 hits through two innings. She also allowed nine earned runs.
The Lady Panthers will next be in action on Friday when they welcome Crittenden County to town at 5:30 p.m.
