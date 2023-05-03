Tuesday Night the Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons hosted the Dawson Springs Lady Panther’s in a double header and easily put both games away in three innings.
In the first game the Lady Maroons jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning that saw multiple Madisonville batters drawing walks or being hit by a pitch. Mackenzie Stoltz and Zoe Davis where the only Lady Maroons credited with a hit in the first.
Madisonville held the Lady Panthers Scoreless the whole game and added five more runs in the bottom of the second inning with Stoltz recording the only hit of the inning for the Lady Maroons to seal a 15-0 shutout after three innings.
Sydney Skeen grabbed the win for the Lady Maroons throwing three innings allowing one hit and recording five strikeouts.
Senior Lady Panther Rachael Young was the only Lady Panther to record a hit for Dawson Springs.
LMaroons 2B: M. Stoltz 2 TB: M. Stoltz 5, Z. Davis 1 HBP: S. Skeen 2, A. Prow 2, C. Young, A. McGuyer, K. Justice SB: S. Skeen, A. Jones E: S. Skeen
LPanthers TB: R. Young 1 SB: R. Young E: N. Oldham
In the Second Game the Lady Maroons held the Lady Panthers scoreless in the first two innings while putting up 11 runs in the first inning and four in the second to take a 15-0 lead into the third inning.
The Lady Panthers managed to score two runs in the top of the third inning after Lady Panther Macy Drennan hit a inside the park homerun to right field to score Lady Panther Rachael Young from first base to cut into the Lady Maroons lead 15-2 to force the Lady Maroons to finish the inning.
Madisonville went on to score two more runs in the bottom of the third from Madisonville’s Kaydence Seargant after a wild pitch to steal home, and two batters later Lady Maroon Aubrie McGuire also scored the winning run off a Lady Panther wild pitch to take the 17-2 win. With the win the Lady Maroons grabbed their 20th win for the season and now stand at 20-4 on the year.
Sydney Skeen got the win for the Lady Maroons throwing three innings, allowing two hits, for two runs, one walk, and striking out six.
Tallie Robinson took the loss for the Lady Panthers going two innings, allowing two hits, 17 runs, and 15 walks
LMaroons: 2B: C. Young TB: C. Young 2, A. Prow 1 HBP: A. McGuire 2, S. Skeen, K. Seargent, B. Harris , K. Patterson SB: C. Young, K. Seargent .
LPanthers: HR: M. Drennan TB: M. Drennan 4, R. Young 1 HBP: R. Young CS: R. Young
