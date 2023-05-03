Tuesday Night the Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons hosted the Dawson Springs Lady Panther’s in a double header and easily put both games away in three innings.

In the first game the Lady Maroons jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning that saw multiple Madisonville batters drawing walks or being hit by a pitch. Mackenzie Stoltz and Zoe Davis where the only Lady Maroons credited with a hit in the first.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.