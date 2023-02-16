As the high school basketball regular season comes to a end this week, fans know what’s just around the corner. That’s right the real season starts on Monday as local high schools basketball programs start the 7th District Tournament.
Both district boys and girls basketball tournaments will be at Hopkins County Central High School and will feature Madisonville-North Hopkins, Dawson Springs, Caldwell County and Hopkins County Central.
Monday Feb. 20th the girls are in action, with the first game scheduled to start at 6 p.m. That game will see number one seeded Hopkins County Central face off against the four seeded Dawson Springs. The Lady Storm won both games this season against the Lady Panthers, 70-41 on Dec. 5th and on 70-31 on Jan. 27th.
In the night cap number two seed Madisonville-North Hopkins will face three seed Caldwell County Lady Tigers. The Lady Maroons won both games against the Lady Tigers this year, 62-34 on January 27th and 80-30 on February 3rd.
The winner of those two games will play Thursday Night at 6:00 for the Championship.
On Tuesday the boys are in action, with one seed Madisonville-North Hopkins facing off against four seeded Dawson Spring. Game time is set at 6 p.m. The Maroons beat the Panther in both games this season 84-31 on December 12th, and 79-37 on January 6th.
In the night cap it will be number 2 seeded Hopkins County Central vs Caldwell County. Central won both games this season 67-51 on January 19th and 72-51 on February 6th. The two teams last meeting ended with 13 players (12 from Central and one from Caldwell) being ejected. The Storm went on to win the game despite play slightly more than one half with four-on-five.
