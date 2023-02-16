As the high school basketball regular season comes to a end this week, fans know what’s just around the corner. That’s right the real season starts on Monday as local high schools basketball programs start the 7th District Tournament.

Both district boys and girls basketball tournaments will be at Hopkins County Central High School and will feature Madisonville-North Hopkins, Dawson Springs, Caldwell County and Hopkins County Central.

