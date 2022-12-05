Monday night in Mortons Gap Hopkins County Central Lady Storm hosted Dawson Springs and took care of the Lady Panthers 70-41 behind a big first quarter from senior guard Emile Jones.
Jones dominated the first eight minutes, scoring 13 of the 29 points Central had in the quarter.
Dawson owned the second quarter scoring 24 points thanks to Abby Ward getting hot, hitting four three’s and a bucket from inside for four points in the quarter.
Going into halftime the score was 42- 31, Lady Storm.
Coming back from halftime the Lady Panthers went cold and Central took advantage, knocking down shots and added 16 more points to make it 58-35 at the end of the third quarter.
Central’s defense in the fourth quarter proved to be to much for the Lady Panthers and Central went on to win with a final score of 70-41. Central was led by Emile Jones with 16 points, Brooklyn Clark and Lillie Whitaker-Greer both had 14 points, Mercy Sutton finished with eight points while Calajia Mason and Tyah White both finished with seven points , Jaci Childress had three points and Cassidy Knight finished with one point.
The Lady Panthers where led by another solid night from Abby Ward with 25 points, Gracie Harper finished with eight points, Kimberly Hoover had five and Natalee Oldham finished with three points.
