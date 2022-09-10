The Hopkins County Central posted a win against Hopkinsville on Tuesday night, but fell to Webster County in the 2A Sectional on Thursday to split the week.
The Lady Storm knocked off the Lady Tigers in three sets on Tuesday (25-17, 25-18, 25-17) to sweep Hopkinsville during the regular season. Central also knocked off Hoptown 3-0 on Aug. 30.
Ellie Larkins had the most Kills for the match with 10, Lillie Whitaker-Greer led in blocks with three, Isabel Hight led the Storm in assist with 20 and service aces with six. Olivia Hight led in digs with six.
As a team the Lady Storm had 32 kills, five Blocks, 20 assist, 14 digs and 14 aces for the match.
Thursday Hopkins Central traveled to Dixon to face Webster County in the 2A Sectionals.
Unfortunately the Lady Storm came up short, falling to the Lady Trojans 3-0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-22) to move to 5-5 on the season.
Maddie Hollis led the Lady Storm with five kills and 10 assists.
Lillie Whitaker-Greer had a pair of blocks, while Jaci Clark recorded six digs.
Central will next take the court on Tuesday when they host Livingston Central.
