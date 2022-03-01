Hopkins County Central opened up action in the 2nd Region Boys Basketball Tournament on Tuesday night for the first time since 2018. The Storm were looking to pick up a win against a tough Henderson County team that entered the night 18-12. The night ended with a historic win for the Storm in which they advanced to the 2nd game of the regional tournament for the first time since 2009. The Storm were victorious 63-52.
Central won the tip off to start the game, and Marcus Eaves got the scoring started for the Storm with a layup. Trevor Weldon hit Namari Hall on the baseline to bring the lead to 4-0 for the Storm. Henderson County battled back to tie the game at 4. Central ran a well executed out of bounds play to Hall to jump ahead 6-4. The teams would go back and forth for the next few minutes. Eaves 3 with 2:13 to go in the first quarter gave Central an 11-8 lead and he scored on the next possession. A Trevor Weldon 3 at the buzzer propelled the Storm to an 18-10 lead at the first horn.
The second quarter started the same as the first for the Storm. Eaves scored on a layup, but it was answered by a Henderson County 3. The Storm led 20-13. Wesley Morris scored on a layup to force a timeout by the Colonels with 5:51 to go in the quarter. Henderson County’s Gerard Thomas tried to lead the Colonels back with multiple baskets in the period. Each time Eaves answered for the Storm. Weldon hit a 3 near the end of the quarter, and Thomas answered with 32 seconds to go. The Storm were unable to capitalize at the buzzer, and went into the locker room with a 28-23 lead. Eaves led the Storm in the 1st half 13. Weldon chipped in 6, Morris 5, and Hall 3.
The game became a jump shooting contest in the third quarter. Eaves went to work with the midrange jump shots, and Trevor Weldon and Drake Skeen chipped in 3’s to give the Storm their biggest lead of the game at 12 points. In the quarter, the Storm were able to build a lead that they would not relinquish. At the end of the quarter, Central led the Colonels 46-33.
The fourth quarter was controlled at the free throw line. Henderson was forced to foul in order to try to get back in the game. Central was able to convert at the stripe to clinch the victory. Drake Skeen and Marcus Eaves scored on 12 free throws in the quarter. In the end, the Storm prevailed 63-52. With the win, Central picks up its first regional tournament win since 2009. The win also marked a historic win for the Storm over Henderson County. The Storm had not defeated the Colonels since the 2001 Regional Tournament. Central was led by Marcus Eaves with 23 points. Four Storm players were in double figures with Morris-11, Skeen 12, and Weldon 12. Namari Hall rounded out the scoring for the Storm with 5.
The Storm will be back in action on Thursday night at Hopkinsville High School at 7:30, looking to continue their run to the Sweet 16.
HCC 18 28 46 63
Hen 10 23 33 52
Scoring-Eaves 23, Morris 11, Skeen 12, Weldon 12, Hall 5
