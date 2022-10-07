Thursday night in Princeton the Madisonville-North Hopkins soccer team shutout Hopkins County Central to earn the 2022 7th District Title in an 8-0 win.
The game was close in the first half, at least for the first 20 minutes. That was when the Maroons drew first blood on a penalty kick from Ivan Juarez to take a 1-0 lead. North kept the ball and would score another goal around the 11 minute mark of the first half and go into the break leading 2-0.
Coming back in the second half North took control of the game, denying Central from scoring a total of three times and adding six more points on the board for the 8-0 shutout. Central Goalie Trevor Weldon would have 11 saves for the Storm. The Maroons would be led by Ivan Juarez with two points an two assist , JJ Brown would finish with two points and one assist in the match, Logan Terry, Maverick Peyton, and Eli Redpath would each finish with one goal, and Sam Dodds finished the night with one goal and one assist in the Win.
After the game the All District players where announced from each team. From Madisonville-North Hopkins the All District team included JJ Brown, Sam Dodds, Ivan Juarez, Maverick Peyton, Eli Redpath and Logan Terry.
From Central the All District Team included Trevor Weldon, Colton Browning, and Carson Mackey.
From Caldwell County the All District Team included Haiden Ball, Christian Jones, Blake Lancaster, Grayden Miller and Corbin Nichols.
Both the Maroons and Central will compete in the regional tournament in Henderson. Monday night Central will face Henderson County and on Tuesday Madisonville will meet Webster County.
