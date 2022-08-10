Monday night in Mortons Gap, Hopkins County Central’s boys soccer team came up short with a 2-0 loss to Todd County in their their season opener.
Todd County scored on a penalty kick in the first half to take a early lead and added one more in the second half while shutting out the Storm offense to take the 2-0 win.
Central goalie Trevor Weldon had five saves in the game.
The loss was the Storms’ first to the Rebels since August of 2015 when they fell 3-0.
Central traveled to Paducah Tilghman last night, but that game did not conclude until after press time. On Thursday they will travel to Henderson to face the Colonels at 7 p.m. It will be Henderson County’s first game of the young season.
