Madisonville-North Hopkins and James Madison Middle Schools dominated the field at JSES Eagles Classic on Saturday at the archery complex, claiming victory in the respective divisions.
Webster County’s Avery Guill took the top overall spot and the top high school girls spot, shooting a 288 with 20 tens, but the rest of the top ten belonged to Hopkins County.
Jadin Lile lead the Maroons, shooting a 284 with 15 tens to take the second spot overall in the tournament. She tied with Lukas Brewer, who also had a 284 and 15 tens. Nathan Gillette shot a 282 with 16 tens, followed by Zeke Franklin with a 281 and 15 tens and Illiana Deras with a 279 and 13 tens.
Joshua Robison was the highest placing Storm archer. He shot a 279 with 15 tens. Hallie Groves was second with a 278 and 16 tens, followed by Landen Groves with a 271 and 11 tens, Rylin Clayton with a 269 and 8 tens and James Turner with 263 and 10 tens.
Madisonville shot a 3,333 and 2,972 to claim both first and third place in the high school standings, being separated by Webster County High School (3,044). Hopkins County Central was fourth with a team score of 2,949.
James Madison Middle School claimed team victory in the middle bracket, winning the tournament with a score of 3,010. Browning Springs was second (2,519), South Hopkins Middle was third (2,399) and James Madison’s second team was fourth with 2,217.
The Patriots claimed four of the top five spots in the middle school standings. They were led by Aleigha Hughes who shot a 265 with 14 tens, narrowly edging out teammate Westyn Miles who also shot a 265 but had just 10 tens. Zoe Barger was third, shooting a 261 with 8 tens and Tyler Rose who shot a 258 with six tens. Ashbie McGuyer was fifth for JMMS and sixth overall in the middle school ranks, shooting a 255 with seven tens.
Only Braghen Sloat from West Hopkins and Jackson Pohlman from Browning Springs broke up the JMMS lock on the top ten. Sloat was fifth overall with a 255 and eight tens. Phlman shot a 250 with four tens to finish ninth overall in the middle school bracket.
The top five for BSMS were Pohlman, Maximiian Davis (239), Beyli Deras (232), Kloe Dewitt (219) and Bailey Eison (216).
South Hopkins Middle was led by Todd Payne (248), Evelyn Kinsley Sharber (239), Ryleigh Sailing (235) and Travin Qualls (207).
Only Bremem Elementary was scored with fielding a complete team in the Elementary School division.
Elementary Archers were led by West Hopkins’ Cooper Winstead, the defending state champion. He shot a 283 with 16 tens. A pair of Grace Baptist archers were next, with Isabella Arnold shooting a 250 with eight tens and Braxton Hook shooting a 244 with seven tens. Fourth went to Bryer Greenwell of Sebree (239) and fifth was Jax Kinney of Jesse Stuart (232).
Archery will continue at the complex on Saturday with the return of the annual Grace Baptist shoot.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.