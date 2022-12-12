Madisonville-North Hopkins and James Madison Middle Schools dominated the field at JSES Eagles Classic on Saturday at the archery complex, claiming victory in the respective divisions.

Webster County’s Avery Guill took the top overall spot and the top high school girls spot, shooting a 288 with 20 tens, but the rest of the top ten belonged to Hopkins County.

