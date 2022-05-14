Hopkins County Central Middle School runners made the trip to Paducah Tilghman on Thursday night for the 2022 Area 1 Middle School Championship.

Girls 800 Meter Run

Name Year Seed Finals Points

7. Addie Menser 6 2:57.24 2:49.60 2

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

Name Year Seed Finals Points

13. Jaycee Peterson 6 24.03 22.71 0

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

Name Year Seed Finals Points

8. Jaycee Peterson 6 1:10.50 1:03.35 1

Boys 100 Meter Dash

Name Year Seed Finals Points

19. Coair Blevins 7 12.94 13.60 0

27. Alex Ray 7 15.62 15.95 0

Boys 200 Meter Dash

15. Coair Blevins 7 28.64 27.50 0

21. Alex Ray 7 34.88 32.27 0

Boys 400 Meter Run

Name Year Seed Finals Points

18. Sam Martin 8 1:10.72 1:10.13 0

24. Todd Payne 6 1:19.78 1:18.30 0

Boys 1600 Meter Run

Name Year Seed Finals Points

9. Landon Posey 7 6:35.68 6:11.40 0

11. Tucker Young 7 6:18.56 6:13.40 0

Boys 100 Meter Hurdles

Name Year Seed Finals Points

10. Richie Jiminez 7 22.50 21.01 0

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

11. Richie Jiminez 7 1:18.0 1:00.12 0

Boys 4x100 Meter Relay

10. Hopkins County Central

Boys Shot Put

Name Year Seed Finals Points

9. Noah Barnes 8 32-03.00 31-02.00 0

Boys Discus

Name Year Seed Finals Points

15. Zach Demoss 8 61-11 68-05.75 0

Team Standings

Girls

14. Hopkins County Central

Boys

16. Hopkins County Central

