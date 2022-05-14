Hopkins County Central Middle School runners made the trip to Paducah Tilghman on Thursday night for the 2022 Area 1 Middle School Championship.
Girls 800 Meter Run
Name Year Seed Finals Points
7. Addie Menser 6 2:57.24 2:49.60 2
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
Name Year Seed Finals Points
13. Jaycee Peterson 6 24.03 22.71 0
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
Name Year Seed Finals Points
8. Jaycee Peterson 6 1:10.50 1:03.35 1
Boys 100 Meter Dash
Name Year Seed Finals Points
19. Coair Blevins 7 12.94 13.60 0
27. Alex Ray 7 15.62 15.95 0
Boys 200 Meter Dash
15. Coair Blevins 7 28.64 27.50 0
21. Alex Ray 7 34.88 32.27 0
Boys 400 Meter Run
Name Year Seed Finals Points
18. Sam Martin 8 1:10.72 1:10.13 0
24. Todd Payne 6 1:19.78 1:18.30 0
Boys 1600 Meter Run
Name Year Seed Finals Points
9. Landon Posey 7 6:35.68 6:11.40 0
11. Tucker Young 7 6:18.56 6:13.40 0
Boys 100 Meter Hurdles
Name Year Seed Finals Points
10. Richie Jiminez 7 22.50 21.01 0
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
11. Richie Jiminez 7 1:18.0 1:00.12 0
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
10. Hopkins County Central
Boys Shot Put
Name Year Seed Finals Points
9. Noah Barnes 8 32-03.00 31-02.00 0
Boys Discus
Name Year Seed Finals Points
15. Zach Demoss 8 61-11 68-05.75 0
Team Standings
Girls
14. Hopkins County Central
Boys
16. Hopkins County Central
