Hopkins County Central fell behind early in Friday night’s district match-up with Caldwell County, and never recovered, falling 10-0. Despite the eventual outcome, the Storm kept the game tight through the first three innings.
The Tigers scored two in the first inning, but pitcher Brantley Harris and the Storm defense managed to hold Caldwell scoreless in the second and third innings to stay within two headed into the fourth.
The Tigers got hot in the bottom of the fourth, adding four more runs in the bottom of the fourth and four in the bottom of the fifth to take a 10-0 win via run rule.
Storm Freshman Gaige Brasher recorded the only hit for the Storm. Brantley Harris took the loss for the Storm, allowing seven hits, for eight runs, and two strikeouts in four innings, Max Clarke came in for relief out of the bullpen to pitch one-fourth of a inning allowing one hit for two runs and one strikeout.
TB: G. Brasher1 E: J. Brasher 2, E. Earl
