Drake Skeen earlier this season with the ball. Drake tied Centrals record for most three’s in a game Monday night against Livingston Central by knocking down 10 shots from behind the arc, a record that he set last year.

 by TJ Brasher/Sports reporter/tbrasher@the-messenger.com

Junior Drake Skeen and Freshman Davonyae Butcher stole the spotlight for Hopkins County Central on Monday when they defeated Livingston Central 97-72 on the road. The pair combined for 59 points and 16 threes on the night.

After starting the season 7-5, the Storm hit a rough patch to open 2023, losing four-in-a-row to drop to 7-9. Central managed to right the ship last week, knocking off Caldwell County and Whitesville Trinity to pull even at 9-9. Monday night’s win moves them above .500 for the first time since Jan. 6.

