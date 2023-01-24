Junior Drake Skeen and Freshman Davonyae Butcher stole the spotlight for Hopkins County Central on Monday when they defeated Livingston Central 97-72 on the road. The pair combined for 59 points and 16 threes on the night.
After starting the season 7-5, the Storm hit a rough patch to open 2023, losing four-in-a-row to drop to 7-9. Central managed to right the ship last week, knocking off Caldwell County and Whitesville Trinity to pull even at 9-9. Monday night’s win moves them above .500 for the first time since Jan. 6.
The Cardinals controlled the tip and grabbed a two point lead to start the game. Central quickly answered back with a put back from Skeen to get things started for the Storm. Skeen and Butcher nailed back to back three to put the Storm out front 8-2. The Storm nailed five shots from behind the arc and took a 25-17 lead going into the second quarter.
Central controlled most of the second quarter and by halftime Skeen and Butcher had knocked down seven more triples to lead the Storm to a 51-33 lead.
Central started the second half right where they left off and Skeen remained hot, nailing three more triples in the third to to bring his count up to six in the game. Although the Storm offense kept up the pressure, Livingston Central found their own offense in the third quarter, outscored the Storm 24-16 to cut the Storm lead to ten at 67-57 headed into the final box.
Skeen kept rolling in the fourth and put up four more shots from behind the arc to tie the school record that he already owned, nailing a total of 10 threes in a game. Butcher added two more three’s to help Central seal their third win in a row at 90-72.
Drake Skeen led the Storm with 39 points nailing 10 shots from behind the arc. Davonyae Butcher had 20 points, knocking down six triples, Trevahn Jones had 12, Trevor Weldon had 11, and went five for five at the charity stripe, Namari Hall finished with four, Kain Craig and Braxton Browning both finished with two points in the game.
With Monday night’s game, Skeen climbs to 16th in the state in three pointers, having hit 59 so far this season.
