The Lady Storm dropped a pair of games at home on Friday night in a double header against the West Creek High School Lady Coyotes of Clarksville, TN.
Hopkins Central 7
West Creek 9
After giving up the lead early in game one, the Lady Storm battled back late to tie the Lady Coyotes with a sixth inning rally. But Central was unable to complete the comeback and fell 9-7.
West Creek took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, a score which held up through the bottom of the fourth. In the top of the fifth, the Lady Coyotes added a pair of runs to extend their lead to 3-0.
Keira Bryan drew a walk to start the bottom of the fifth. She stole second on the next play and was awarded third due to “defensive indifference”. That set up an RBI by Alyssa Blanchard, who grounded out to the pitcher, but scored Bryan to get on the board at 3-1.
The Lady Coyotes put another four runs up in the sixth to stretch their lead out to 7-1 in the top of the sixth.
In the bottom half, Amelia Johnson hit a flyball single to left on the first pitch, but was caught stealing. Brenna Sherman then singled on a shot to right. Maggie Killough hit a ground ball two second, reaching on an error while Sherman headed home to make it 7-2. Blanchard then walked. Bryan reached on an error that allowed Killough to score, making it 7-3. Addison Blanchard reached on a fielders choice to load the bases, setting up a two run shot to center by Aly McCord to bring the Lady Storm to within two at 7-5. Finally Reese Blanford finished things off with a two run single to first to tie the game at 7-7.
Center’s hopes were dashed in the seventh inning, however, when West Creek scored two more to take a two run, 9-7 win.
Emily Ballard took the Loss for the Lady Storm, she went four and a third innings allowing four hits and three runs while striking out one, Lady Storm Keira Bryan threw two and two-thirds innings in relief.
2B: K. Bryan, A. McCord TB: K.Bryan 2, A.McCord 2, E.Ballard 1, R. Blanford 1, A. Johnson 1 SB: K.Bryan, M.Killough CS: K.Bryan, R. Blanford, A.Johnson E: A.McCord 2, R.Blanford, B.Armstrong, A.Johnson
Hopkins Central 2
West Creek 21
In the night cap game the Lady Coyotes handed the Lady Storm a blistering cold 21-2 defeat in four innings.
Unlike the first game the Lady Storm fell behind in the first inning and after four innings the Lady Coyotes took advantages of the cold and put the game away early by adding eight runs in the third and 11 runs in the fourth inning for a total of 21.
The Lady Storm put two runs up in the game, one in the bottom of the first and another in the bottom of the fourth.
Emily Ballard took the loss for the Lady Storm allowing six hits and ten runs over two and a third innings , striking out one. Lady Storm Keira Bryan and Braylee Marsh came in for relief.
Lady Storm, Brinkley Armstrong, Keira Bryan, Aly McCord, and Emily Ballard each had a hit in the game.
TB: A.McCord 1, K.Bryan 1, B.Armstrong 1, E.Ballard 1 HBP: E.Ballard SB: K.Bryan 2, A.McCord, B.Armstrong E: B.Armstrong 3, A.McCord 2, A.Blanchard 2, B.Marsh, K.Smith
