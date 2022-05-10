On Monday, Hopkins County Central senior Deagan Harper officially signed his letter of intent to continue his running career at Bethel University.
According to officials, Harper is not just a runner, he has been a good teammate and mentor for the other runners, one who has helped the Storm cross country and track programs to develop.
“One of the first things I did (when taking the head coaching job) was start talking to our runners,” said head coach David Kyle. “One of the first people I talked to was Deagan, who was a freshman that year. I told him that what I wanted to accomplish was to build a long term, sustainable running program at Hopkins County Central. He bought into that.”
“We always saw the talent and potential that was there for him. It was up to him to take advantage of it, and he did. He started absorbing it. He changed the way he ran. He changed his form. He did all of these things that made him a better runner.”
According to the coach, as he developed as a runner, and as the team improved, he soon found himself as a team leader.
“We were at practice one day and I walked up behind two of our middle school kids,” said Kyle. “They didn’t realize I was standing there. One leaned over to the other and said ‘I’m going to be the next Deagan.’ In that moment I realized the impact he has had on our younger runners.”
Harper took back-to-back KHSAA Region 1 Class AA individual titles his junior and senior years, representing the Storm both years at the KHSAA State Cross Country Championships.
“I’m so proud of him, and I look forward to seeing what he can do in the next chapter,” said Kyle. “He really hasn’t developed his full potential as a runner (yet).”
