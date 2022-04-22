Todd County Central snatched victory from the jaws of defeat, coming back from an early 4-0 deficit to defeat the Lady Storm 5-4 on the road in Elkton.
Hopkins County Central had their best at bat in the very first inning, picking up four hits, including a pair of doubles. Alyssa Blanchard got things going with a line drive single up the middle, then Amelia Johnson walked and Keira Bryan singled to load the bases. That set up a two run double by Brenna Sherman to put the Lady Storm up 2-0. Mallory Higgins then sent a fly ball double to left, scoring two more to take a 4-0.
From there the Lady Rebels would slowly an methodically chip away at the Lady Storm’s lead, while Hopkins Central never could get their offense going again. Todd Central added one run each in the second, third and fourth innings to make it 4-3. They then added two more in the bottom of the sixth to go ahead 5-4.
The Lady Storm were unable to recover in the top of the seventh and took their eighth loss of the season.
Bryan was scored with the loss. Through four innings she gave up five hits and two earned runs while striking out two. Emily Ballard was in the circle for two innings, giving up one hit and no earned runs.
1B: A. Blanchard (2), A. Johnson, K. Bryan (2),
2B: M. Higgins, B. Armstrong
RBIs: B. Armstrong (2), M. Higgins (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.