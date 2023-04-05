Todd Central handled Hopkins County Central their seventh loss of the year on Tuesday night, leaving Mortons Gap with a lopsided 16-2 victory.
The Lady Rebels grabbed a 4-0 lead in the first inning, then added three runs in the second and three more in the fourth to take a 10-0 lead.
The Lady Storm finally got on the board in the bottom of the fourth. Brinkley Armstrong doubled to center field to score Alyssa Blanchard and Keira Bryan to make it 10-2.
The Lady Rebels added another six runs in the top of the fifth and held the Lady Storm in the bottom half of the inning to seal a 16-2 win.
Keira Bryan took the loss for the Lady Storm. She lasted four and a third innings while allowing 11 hits and 16 runs. She struck out four. Emily Ballard came in on relief and threw two-thirds of a inning out of the bullpen.
Amelia Johnson went two-for-three at the plate. Bryan and Armstrong each had one hit on the night, with Armstrong collecting both of the Lady Storm’s RBIs.
TB. A.Johnson 2, B.Armstrong 2, K.Bryan 2
E. A.McCord 3, C.Knight 2, A.Johnson, B. Armstrong, E.Ballard, K.Smith
