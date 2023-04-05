Lady Storm

Lady Storm Freshman Julia Harris at bat earlier this season.

 by TJ Brasher/Sports reporter/tbrasher@the-messenger.com

Todd Central handled Hopkins County Central their seventh loss of the year on Tuesday night, leaving Mortons Gap with a lopsided 16-2 victory.

The Lady Rebels grabbed a 4-0 lead in the first inning, then added three runs in the second and three more in the fourth to take a 10-0 lead.

