The regular season came to an end for Hopkins County Central on Friday night in Calhoun, but despite a disappointing 36-14 loss the McLean County, the Storm will have little time to rest as they gear up for this week’s Class 4A 2022 UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Finals.
The night started off well for the Storm, who got on the board first with ten minutes left in the first quarter on a seven yard rush by Calil McNary. A successful point after put Central up 7-0. It looked like that lead would last into the second quarter, until the Cougars broke loose for a 50 yard run as clock wound down. A successful two-point conversion gave McLean an 8-7 lead headed into the second period.
The Cougars added 14 more in the second quarter to take a 22-7 lead to the locker room.
At the six minute mark in the third period, McNary busted through the McLean County line and ran it in from the nine yard line to narrow the Cougars’ lead to 22-14, but the home team answered right back, adding seven in the period to head into the final quarter up 29-14.
The Storm were unable to get into the endzone during the final period, while McLean County added seven more for a final score of 36-14.
McNary led the Storm in offensive production on the night, picking up 106 on the ground and 12 receiving for a total of 118 yards.
Quarterback Isac Earl l was 12 of 18 passing for 104 yards, while grabbing 12 on the ground for a total of 116 yards. Elijah Davis was 1-for-1 with 31 yards.
McNary led the team in rushing yards, picking up 106 in the ground and adding two TDs. Harlee Egbert had 29 yards.
Logan Rodgers led the Storm in receiving, hauling in six catches for 75 yards. Harlee Egbert had one reception for 21 yards. Michael McDaniel had 11 yards, while Jeremiah Groves (5) and Konner Harrison (9) also had catches on the night.
On Friday the Storm head to Warren East High School for the opening round of the Class 4A 2022 UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Finals. The Raiders come into the post season undefeated at 10-0. This will be the first time the two teams have met on the football field.
