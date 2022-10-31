The regular season came to an end for Hopkins County Central on Friday night in Calhoun, but despite a disappointing 36-14 loss the McLean County, the Storm will have little time to rest as they gear up for this week’s Class 4A 2022 UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Finals.

The night started off well for the Storm, who got on the board first with ten minutes left in the first quarter on a seven yard rush by Calil McNary. A successful point after put Central up 7-0. It looked like that lead would last into the second quarter, until the Cougars broke loose for a 50 yard run as clock wound down. A successful two-point conversion gave McLean an 8-7 lead headed into the second period.

