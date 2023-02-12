The Lady Storm stretched their current winning streak to five games on Friday when they knocked off Apollo High School 69-54 in Mortons Gap, taking their 20th win of the season.
Apollo controlled the tipoff and knocked down a triple to grab a early 3-0 lead to start the game. Central’s Tyah White was fouled in the act of shooting and hit a layup and made the free throw to tie the game at 3-3. The Lady Storm took a brief lead early in the contest, but the E-Gals rallied and had pulled out to a 21-12 lead by the end of the first period.
The Lady Storm came out hot in the second quarter and turned the heat up on their defense. Central posed 15 points while holding Apollo to just nine to cut the E-Gals’ lead to three by halftime at 30-27.
Brooklyn Clark and Emile Jones combined for 20 points in a third quarter that saw the Lady Storm outpace the E-Gals 24-12 to take a 51-42 lead into the final eight minutes.
In the Fourth quarter the E-gals of Apollo knocked down a couple of triples and went six of six from the stripe to put up 12 more points but it wasn’t enough and the Lady Storm captured their 20th Win of the season 69-54.
Emile Jones and Brooklyn Clark led the Lady Storm with 21 points apiece, Tyah White and Calajia Mason both had seven points, Mercy Sutton finished with eight points, Kenzleigh Harrison added five points
