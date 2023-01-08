It was a big weekend for Hopkins County Central, with the Lady Storm knocking of Webster County on Friday before heading to the 2A Championship Sectional Tournament Knocking on Saturday, where they defeated Union County 48-45.
The Lady Storm started the tournament last Tuesday, beating Paducah Tilghman 75-54 in the opening round.
That sent them to Dixon where they faced the Webster County Lady Trojans last Friday night. Central opened the first quarter outscoring Webster 10-8.
In the second period the Lady Trojans managed to shave one point off of the Lady Storm’s lead. Central headed into the locker room up 20-19.
Central managed to get some offense started in the third quarter from Calajia Mason and Tyah White, while holding the Lady Trojans to only five points. The Lady Storm heading into the final quarter with a 31-24 edge.
Despite a valiant effort by Webster County, Hopkins Central managed to add a few points to their lead during the last eight minutes and alked away with the 41-32 win.
Calajia Mason and Tyah White led Central with 12 points each, Mercy Sutton had nine, EJ Jones and Lillie Whitaker-Greer both finished with three points each and Brooklyn Clark had two in the game.
The win put the Lady Storm in the championship game against Union County Saturday.
The Lady Storm jumped out in the first quarter and grabbed a 12-3 lead over the Bravettes. Central’s Brooklyn Clark and Mercy Sutton both hit a couple of shots behind the arc in the second quarter to lead the Lady Storm to a 25-18 lead going into halftime.
Coming back from halftime the Bravettes found their footing as Madison Morris knocked down 11 points in the third quarter to pull Union County within four of the Lady Storm at 36-32 headed into the final quarter.
Central found themselves in a battle in the fourth quarter with Bravette Morris still having the hot hand for Union County but it wasn’t enough. Central hit seven of 10 from the free throw line in the final quarter to lift the Lady Storm to a 48-45 win ti grab the 2022-2023 Class 2A Section 1 Championship.
Emile Jones and Brooklyn Clark led the Storm with 11 points each, Calajia Mason and Mercy Sutton both had 10, Lille Whitaker-Greer and Tyah White finished with three points each.
