McLean County came of the dugout on fire last night, jumping out to a 9-0 lead in the bottom half of the opening inning, while the Cougar pitching staff three perfect innings against Hopkins County Central.
They added six in the third to bring the contest to a quick end at 15-0.
Jaden Brasher took the loss for the Storm. In two innings he gave up six hits and 12 earned runs while striking out one.
The Storm are scheduled to play Warren Central tonight in Mortons Gap.
