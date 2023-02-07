Tuesday in Mortons Gap the Lady Storm knocked off the Lady Cardinals of Livingston County 70-35.

Mercy Sutton drew first blood to give the Lady Storm an early 2-0 lead. Central stretched their early lead over the Lady Cardinals a few plays later after Brooklyn Clark nailed a triple to give Central a five point lead. Lady Storm Emile Jones, Brooklyn Clark and Mercy Sutton combined for 19 points to lead Central to a 19-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.

