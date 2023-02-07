Tuesday in Mortons Gap the Lady Storm knocked off the Lady Cardinals of Livingston County 70-35.
Mercy Sutton drew first blood to give the Lady Storm an early 2-0 lead. Central stretched their early lead over the Lady Cardinals a few plays later after Brooklyn Clark nailed a triple to give Central a five point lead. Lady Storm Emile Jones, Brooklyn Clark and Mercy Sutton combined for 19 points to lead Central to a 19-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Storm didn’t let up in the second quarter and added 16 to their score while holding the Lady Cardinals to six points. Central headed to the break with a comfortable 35-10 lead.
Coming back from the locker room the Lady Cardinals offense came alive with Vicctoria Joiner leading Livingston Central with 12 points in the third where they outscored Central 21-15. Central held the lead 50-31 going into the fourth.
Livingston Central ran out of gas in the fourth quarter scoring only four points and Central cruised to a 70-35 win. With the win the Lady Storm are 18-7 and remain perfect in the region. Central girls will host the Lady Maroons for the District Championship tonight with game time set a 6:00.
Brooklyn Clark led the Lady Storm with 21 points , Emile Jones had 17, Mercy Sutton had 11, Tyah White finished with 10 points in the game, Calajia Mason added five points, Jaci Childress , Cam Gant, and Kenzleigh Harrison all finished with two points in the game.
