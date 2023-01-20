Thursday night Hopkins County Central’s Boys traveled to Caldwell County to take on the Tigers, snapping a four game losing streak by beating the Colonels on their own turf.
The Tigers got the tip but lost the ball out of bounds. On the inbound pass, Trevor Weldon converted an easy layup to put Central up 2-0 to start the game. That opening minute set the pace for the rest of the game, which saw the Storm go on to claim a 67-51 victory.
Central controlled the first half of the game putting up 22 points in the first quarter and by halftime thy had taken a 47-27. Trevahn Jones led the Storm in the first half with 14 points.
After the break, the Tigers clawed their way back in the third quarter, holding the Storm to eight points but only managed to add 15 points of their own, giving Central an 11 point advantage headed in the home stretch.
The Storm added 14 more points to their total and held the Tigers to nine points in the final quarter to take a well needed 67-51 victory.
Trevaghn Jones led the storm with 24 points and nailing five of six from the stripe. Trevor Weldon had 12, Davonyae Butcher had 11, Drake Skeen finished with 10, Namari Hall had six, while Cohl Hoard and Kain Craig both finished with two points in the game.
With the win the Storm move to 8-9 on the season. They will host Whitesville Trinity today at 1:30 pm.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.