Namari Hall

Centrals Namari Hall Thursday night against Caldwell County.

 Photo by Thom Vardos

Thursday night Hopkins County Central’s Boys traveled to Caldwell County to take on the Tigers, snapping a four game losing streak by beating the Colonels on their own turf.

The Tigers got the tip but lost the ball out of bounds. On the inbound pass, Trevor Weldon converted an easy layup to put Central up 2-0 to start the game. That opening minute set the pace for the rest of the game, which saw the Storm go on to claim a 67-51 victory.

