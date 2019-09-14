Golf: The Madisonville North Hopkins High School boys golf team picked up a 164-170 win over cross town rivals Hopkins County Central at the Madisonville Country Club Thursday.
North's Jackson Hill was the top golfer on the day shooting a 34 to go two under par. His teammate, Aaron Munger wasn't far behind shooting a 39 while Central's Trae Barber and Kaleb Adams were the top performers in a losing effort with both of them putting up scores of 41.
Volleyball: North got over the .500 line Thursday night handling rivals Hopkins County Central in straight sets (25-21, 25-13, 25-21).
"We fought hard for this, we are excited to come out with the win," said North head coach Abbey Sanderson. "We came ready to play and we showed it."
The game had numerous long rallies that brought both fanbases to life e but its didn't faze the Lady Maroons.
"I told them to come at this strong, that no matter what the student sections were doing to come out on top," said Sanderson.
Madison McCabe was the star of the night for North finishing with 21 kills, 20 digs and 4 aces to continue her strong season. She currently leads the Lady Maroons in kills with 248 in the season so far.
North is now 9-8 in the year.
"It just feels good, we have a winning season and it's good to be on top," said Sanderson.
