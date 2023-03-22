Lady Storm

Lady Storm Ava McCord Monday night against Ohio County Lady Eagles.

 by TJ Brasher/Sports reporter/tbrasher@the-messenger.com

Monday night the Hopkins County Central Lady Storm fell to Ohio County 14-2 to start the season 0-3.

Keira Bryan took the circle to start the game for the Lady Storm and the Lady Eagles grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Both teams where held scoreless in the second while Ohio County added two more in the top of the third to go out in front 4-0. The Lady Storm went to the bullpen for help from freshman Emily Ballard to get out of the inning.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.