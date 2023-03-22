Monday night the Hopkins County Central Lady Storm fell to Ohio County 14-2 to start the season 0-3.
Keira Bryan took the circle to start the game for the Lady Storm and the Lady Eagles grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Both teams where held scoreless in the second while Ohio County added two more in the top of the third to go out in front 4-0. The Lady Storm went to the bullpen for help from freshman Emily Ballard to get out of the inning.
Several errors by Ohio County in the third allowed the Storm to get Amelia Johnson and Alyssa Blanchard in scoring position for the Lady Storm. Bryan then sent one to center field for an out, but scored Amelia Johnson from third to make it 4-1. Two batters later senior Brinkley Armstrong singled on a ground ball to center, scoring Blanchard to make it 4-2.
Ohio County added one more in the fourth, five in the sixth and then sealed the win in the seventh by adding four more to take a 14-2 win.
Lady Storm Maggie Killough led the Lady Storm, going 2-of-3 at the plate. Central’s Ava McCord had two stolen bases in the game. The Lady Storm recorded four hits in the game and committed three errors.
