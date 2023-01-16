Madisonville-North Hopkins High School and James Madison Middle School once again claimed the top spots at the West Kentucky Archery Complex on Saturday during the 2023 Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroon Classic.

The Maroons took the top spot in the high school division with a team score of 3,287, beating out Webster County (3,222) and Hopkins County Central (3,129). Madisonville sophomore Addie Burns also took the overall top individual spot in the tournament, shooting a 289 with 21 tens. Hopkins Central’s Joshua Robinson was the highest finishing boy in the tournament.

