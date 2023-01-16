Madisonville-North Hopkins High School and James Madison Middle School once again claimed the top spots at the West Kentucky Archery Complex on Saturday during the 2023 Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroon Classic.
The Maroons took the top spot in the high school division with a team score of 3,287, beating out Webster County (3,222) and Hopkins County Central (3,129). Madisonville sophomore Addie Burns also took the overall top individual spot in the tournament, shooting a 289 with 21 tens. Hopkins Central’s Joshua Robinson was the highest finishing boy in the tournament.
In addition to Burns (289, 21), the top archers for the Maroons were Maddie Ziegler who shot a 280 with 15 tens to finish fourth in high school girls, Zeke Franklin who shot a 280 with 14 tens to finish second in high school boys, Jadin Lile whose 278 with 15 tens placed her fifth in high school girls and Iliana Deras, who shot a 277 with 13 tens to finish fifth in high school girls.
Robinson led the Storm efforts with a 285 and 17 tens. He was joined at the top by teammates Rylin Clayton who shot a 266 with 10 tens to finish 14th in girls, Landen Groves with a 265 and 8 tens to finish 15th in boys, Feai Yandall with a 265 and 8 tens to be 16th in girls and Hallie Groves with a 262 and 10 tens to finish 20th in girls.
James Madison shot a 3,045 with 84 tens to take top honors in the middle school division, defeating Muhlenberg South Middle School, West Hopkins, Browning Springs and South Hopkins.
The Patriots were led by Arieana Shrewsberry with a 273 and 12 tens, who finished second in the middle school girls division. She was joined by Kaylee Davis (266, 9), Tyler Rose (264, 6), Aleigha Hughes (261,11) and Zoe Barger (255, 9).
Third place West Hopkins was represented by Easton Miller (260,6), Camden Baker (243, 4), Joshua Oglesby (242, 4), Will Martin (234, 5) and Austin Young.
The Browning Springs Bears were led by Beyli Deras (248, 3), Emma Kincaid (234, 3), Kloe Dewitt (234, 3), Kaleb Dunkley (230, 2) and Jackson Pohlman (224, 4).
The South Hopkins top archers were Todd Payne (255, 10), Evelyn Kinsley Sharber (221, 5), Braxton Putty (212, 5), Kaylee Hopper (212, 2) and Ryleigh Sailing (211, 4).
West Hopkins took the top spot in the elementary division. The top individuals in the elementary ranks were WHS’ Cooper Winstead (275, 10) who was the highest finishing archer. JSES’ Jax Kinney (239, 3) was third, Jack Brasher from Grace Baptist was fourth (236, 4), JSES’ Chase Bramlet (229, 3) was seventh and Grace Baptist’s Jaxston Hook (225, 5) was ninth overall in elementary.
