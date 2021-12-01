The Hopkins County Central Storm brought the energy to the gym last night as they hosted Lyon County. The Lyon County boys team dominated the first half of the first quarter, capitalizing on multiple Storm turnovers and fouls. The second half of the first quarter looked much different as Storm answered back making free throws and draining three pointers to even it up.
The rowdy fans and student body came out roaring, affecting the opposing team and their play much of the first half. Answering to the crowd, a three pointer by junior Marcus Eaves, followed by another three made by junior Trevor Weldon brought the score within two at the end of the first quarter.
Back and forth, exchanging layups and threes, as well as fouls, both teams were in the double bonus before the half was over. After two quarters of play, Storm was down by three, 45-42.
Before the game, head coach Michael Fraliex shared, “We are excited to play number one right off the bat. We have nothing to lose. We will find out about ourselves tonight, and most importantly we will have some tape to go back and show the guys what we need to improve on.”
With the second half underway, the level of play only intensified. Storm came out strong, but found themselves in foul trouble early, and Fraliex called a time out to let the boys regroup and quench their thirst.
Coming off the time out drawing fouls and draining three pointers, Storm took their first lead of the night. The lead didn’t last long, and eventually it was all tied up 65-65, Lyon hit a three at the buzzer giving them the go-ahead lead to start the fourth quarter.
Both teams again, in the double bonus to start the fourth quarter, there was a lot of time spent on the foul line, and this is eventually what made the major difference in the game. Storm, trailing behind most of the fourth quarter gave it their all, but fell short to Lyon with the final score of 89-78.
Marcus Eaves was the leading scorer for Central totaling 38 points for the night.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.