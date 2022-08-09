Monday the Hopkins County Central Girls Soccer team traveled to Henderson for their season opener. Henderson won the game 2-0.
Despite the loss, Lady Storm goalie Brooklyn Clark had 28 saves in the game.
Henderson County scored one goal in the first half with eight minutes left. and added another in the second half for the 2-0 win. Despite the lose the team walked away feeling good about the progress they have made from last year.
Last year Henderson team beat Central 10-0 so the team and their fans walked away with their heads held high.
The Lady Storm will play their second match of the year tonight at home when they host Crittenden County at 7 p.m.
