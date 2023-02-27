Hopkins County Central opened the 2023 Region 2 Tournament in Union County, facing off against Webster County. The Lady Trojans hadn’t beaten the Lady Storm since Dec. 4, 2021, and this meeting would be no different as Central went on to claim a 64-50 win.

The Lady Trojans won the tip but turned the ball over right off the bat due to some miscommunication. The Lady Storm quickly to advantage of the situation with Central’s Emile Jones finding Lady Storm Tyah White for the easy layup to make it 2-0. The Lady Storm would go out to outscore Webster County 21-5 in the opening quarter, with Calajia Mason and Emile Jones leading the way with seven points each.

