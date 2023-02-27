Hopkins County Central opened the 2023 Region 2 Tournament in Union County, facing off against Webster County. The Lady Trojans hadn’t beaten the Lady Storm since Dec. 4, 2021, and this meeting would be no different as Central went on to claim a 64-50 win.
The Lady Trojans won the tip but turned the ball over right off the bat due to some miscommunication. The Lady Storm quickly to advantage of the situation with Central’s Emile Jones finding Lady Storm Tyah White for the easy layup to make it 2-0. The Lady Storm would go out to outscore Webster County 21-5 in the opening quarter, with Calajia Mason and Emile Jones leading the way with seven points each.
In the second quarter the Lady Trojans found some spark from Addison Thompson, Malorie Austin, and Katelyn Cates after sank a three to lead Webster County to 14 second quarter points. Webster would go on to outpace Central 14-12 in the quarter, but trailed the Lady Storm 33-19 at the half.
Coming back room the Lady Trojans continued to trim away at the Lady Storm’s lead. Webster County out produced Hopkins Central 17-12 to close the gap to nine at 45-36 headed into the fourth quarter.
It was finally free throw shooting that put the Lady Storm over the top. Although the Lady Trojans managed to put up 14 points in the fourth quarter, Hopkins County Central sank 13 from the charity stripe. With another six points from the floor, in the end they outscored the 6th District runner-up 19-14 to take a 64-50 win.
EJ Jones led the Lady Storm with 19 points, and Knocking down two shots from behind the arc. Calajia Mason finished with 12, and went five of six from the charity stripe. Mercy Sutton also finished with 12 points for the Lady Storm. Tyah White had 10, Lillie Whitaker-Greer had eight points, and Brooklyn Clark finished with three points in the game.
