Thursday, the Hopkins County Central girls soccer team hosted Logan County in both JV and varsity,
The Lady Storm won the preseason scrimmage 5-0.
In a game that looked like may not happen due to mother nature earlier in the day ended up staying on schedule and both teams got to showcase their talent and look for room for improvement.
The Lady Storm will open their 2022 season on Aug. 8 on the road in Henderson. The match starts at 6 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.