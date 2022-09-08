Its Friday in Hopkins County and that means it’s High School Football night. Both Central and North play at home tonight, with Central taking on Todd County Central and Madisonville-North Hopkins hosting Christian County.
For Central (2-1) this is Homecoming Night so the the Young Men are fired up and Ready coming off a win last week at home against Muhlenberg County.
Head Coach Chris Manning says he has had the boys watching film and practicing all week to get them ready to make it two wins in a row, both on there record this year and against Todd Central. The Storm beat the Rebels last year in overtime 54-52.
Coach Manning said the Storm offensive and defense looked good in last weeks game and he has liked what he has seen in practice this week. Central has played Todd Central seven times since 1999 and owns the series 4-3.
North (2-1) is looking to add another win tonight against Christian County who is on a two game losing streak. The Maroons beat Christian County last year 44-14 and Coach CP Price feels good about his chances this year as well.
“I feel like if we can come out and play aggressive we got a good shot,” said Price. “We have a game plan, but they have a great QB who isn’t scared to run it if he has too. We have been practicing hard both defensively and Offensively and our Young men look good and ready it should be a great game.”
Since 1998 the Maroons have played the Colonels 16 times only winning six of them but in the last four matchups the Maroons have the upper hand 3-1.
