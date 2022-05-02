Hopkins County Central struggled with Caldwell County on Monday night for the second time in the last week, falling 14-3 in five innings.
The Lady Tigers took a 5-0 lead in the top of the second inning. The Lady Storm responded with one in the bottom half when Mallory Higgins stole home. Both teams put up a pair of runs in the third to make it 7-3.
Caldwell County added five more in the fourth and two in the fifth to take the win at 14-3.
Emily Ballard takes the loss. Through five innings she gave up 12 hits and 10 earned runs.
1B: K. Bryan 1, M. Higgins 1, A. McCord 1, E. Ballard 1, J. Harris 1
2B: K. Bryan
