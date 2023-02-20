Drake Skeen

Storm Drake Skeen launches a three against Greenwood last Friday.

 by TJ Brasher/Sports reporter/tbrasher@the-messenger.com

With the regular season coming to an end, Hopkins County found a tough last minute opponent in the Greenwood High School on Friday night. Despite a second half comeback, the Storm were unable to overcome the Gators, falling 68-59.

The Gators went on a 5-0 run to start the game, and never let up, eventually putting up 26 points to led 26-12 after the first eight minutes.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.