With the regular season coming to an end, Hopkins County found a tough last minute opponent in the Greenwood High School on Friday night. Despite a second half comeback, the Storm were unable to overcome the Gators, falling 68-59.
The Gators went on a 5-0 run to start the game, and never let up, eventually putting up 26 points to led 26-12 after the first eight minutes.
Trevahn Jones led a rally for the Storm in the second quarter, putting up 10 points as Central outscored Greenwood 18-15. But the Storm still trailed the Gators by 11 points as they headed to the break down 41-30.
The Storm came out hot in the third quarter. Jones, Drake Skeen and Devonyae Butcher nailed four threes for Central as they fought their way back into the game, eventually cutting the Gators’ lead to just four, heading into the final period trailing 57-53.
Greenwood, however, were able to regain their footing in the fourth quarter, scoring 11 while holding the Storm to just six points to claim a 68-59 win.
Trevahn Jones led Central with 24 points, Devonyae Butcher and Namari Hall both had nine points in the game, Drake Skeen finished with eight points, Trevor Weldon had seven, and Kain Craig had two points for the Storm.
Central will open the 7th District tournament tonight against Caldwell County.
