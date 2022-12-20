Hopkins County Central has become something of a second half team as of late, having come from behind to take wins against Madisonville-North Hopkins and Lyon County last week. Earlier this season they also came back from a 30-19 deficit against Christian County to take the win 67-56.

Tuesday’s opening round game of the Beaver Dam Tourism Hall of Fame Classic was no different, with the Lady Storm coming back from six points behind at the half to completely dominate Webster County during the last sixteen minutes of play.

