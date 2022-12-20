Hopkins County Central has become something of a second half team as of late, having come from behind to take wins against Madisonville-North Hopkins and Lyon County last week. Earlier this season they also came back from a 30-19 deficit against Christian County to take the win 67-56.
Tuesday’s opening round game of the Beaver Dam Tourism Hall of Fame Classic was no different, with the Lady Storm coming back from six points behind at the half to completely dominate Webster County during the last sixteen minutes of play.
The Lady Trojans were in command of the game from the start, taking an 18-14 lead during the first quarter of play. They went on to outscore the Lady Storm 15-13 in the second quarter to take a 33-27 lead into the locker room.
Hopkins County Central returned from the break a different team, holding Webster County to just three points in the third period, while scoring 16 of their own to take a 43-36 lead into the final box.
In the third quarter the Lady Storm gave up just six, all from the free throw line, while pouring in 14 points of their own to secure the 57-42 win.
Central had three players in double digits. Mercy Sutton led with 15, followed by Calajia Mason with 13 and JahShiyah White with 10. Brooklyn Clark added eight, Emile Jones had six, Lillie Whitaker-Greer scored three and Kenzleigh Harrison scored two.
The Lady Storm will face Breckenridge County on Thursday in the Beaver Dam Tourism Hall of Fame Classic before heading to Florida for the Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic next Tuesday.
