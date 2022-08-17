Tuesday night the Hopkins County Central girls soccer team went to Union County and claimed their second win of the season with an 11-0 trouncing of the Bravettes.
Lady Storm senior defender Chloe Mackey scored her first career goal on a penalty kick. Central would add 10 more goals in the game. Senior Lillie Melton and Priya Holmes each had four goals a piece while Elissa Adams and Saylor Larkins both scored once.
Those four goals give Holmes nine goals on the season, 77 in her career so far. During Monday night’s match against Webster County, she moved into second place on the Hopkins County Central all time career scoring record. The overall career record holder is 2021 graduate Katelyn Cavanaugh who scored 141 goals in her career.
Central Girls JV Team also brought home a win after beating Union County 6-1
Central would earn the win by Mercy rule at the half and move the team to 2-1-1 on the season.
The Lady Storm will be in action this weekend in Gatlinburg Tennessee.
