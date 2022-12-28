The Lady Maroons opened their trip to Florida on Wednesday with a 62-58 win over Park Crossing High School on the first day of the Panama City Marlin Classic. The Lady Thunderbirds from Montgomery, AL came into the tournament with a 1-7 record, while the Madisonville sat at 6-3.
The Lady Maroons’ Emilee Hallum opened the came out hot, knocking down three shots from behind the arc and another bucket for a total of 11 points in the opening eight minutes.
The Lady Maroons held a 16-10 lead going into the second quarter, where the Lady Thunderbirds of Park Crossing battled back, outscoring Madisonville 16-14 to cut two points off of Madisonville’s lead. The Lady Maroons headed to the locker room up 30-26.
Madisonville opened the second half just like the first half, coming out scoring, with Emilee Hallum knocked down a couple of triples for the Lady Maroons. But Park Crossing’s Saniya Jackson took over, hitting just about everything she threw up in the quarter, scoring 15 points in the period. The Lady Thunderbirds took a 49-46 lead going into the home stretch.
In the fourth quarter North Hopkins was able to knock down some key free throws after Jackson fouled out of the game, and at the final buzzer the Lady Maroons edge out the Lady Thunderbirds 62-58.
Emilee Hallum led the Lady Maroons with 21 points knocking down six from behind the arc. Amari Lovan had 17, going four of five at the line and pulling down eight rebounds. Destiny Whitsell had 12, Riley Sword finished with 11 points hitting two of three from the stripe, and Jaycee Noffsinger had one point to finish the game.
With the win the Lady Maroons advance to the second round where they play Van Buren County High School at 2:30 pm today. The Lady Eagles of Spencer, TN knocked off Sand Rock High School from Leesburg, AL 77-73 in the first round.
