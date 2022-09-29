Tuesday night the Lady Storm fell 10-0 in their final season home game to the Lady Eagles of Ohio County.
The Lady Eagles had a 5-0 lead at the break, and came out in the second half never letting off the gas to take the win.
Goalie Brooklyn Clark had 18 saves in the contest.
Hopkins County Central ends the regular season at 10-5-1, holding the fourth spot in the Region 2 standings.
Priya Holmes led the Lady Storm in scoring this season, booting in 20 goals. Lillie Melton had 10 while Lilly Armour and Elissa Adams each had eight. Brooklyn Clark ends the regular season with 152 saves.
Next up for the Lady Storm, after a short break, will be District tournament next week in Princeton, where Central will face Caldwell County to earn a trip to the District Championship and a berth in the regional tournament.
