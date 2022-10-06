It’s Friday again in Hopkins County and tonight 3-3 Hopkins County Central is hosting 0-6 Calloway County, while 5-2 Madisonville-North Hopkins will be traveling to meet 6-1 Logan County.
Last week Logan County beat Hopkins County Central 44-21 in Mortons Gap, so the Maroons look to have their hands full. Logan County likes to run the ball and have multiple options on how they run it. The Maroon defense has to show up tonight.
Maroon Coach Chris Price told his team “to play each game from here on out as a championship game because these games will determine who plays at home or on the road in the postseason.”
Madisonville is coming off a good road win last week, beating Hopkinsville 21-14. The Maroons know its going to be a battle in Logan County.
On the south end of the county the Storm are looking to bounce back from last week’s loss to Logan and get back on track as they face Calloway County.
The Lakers are having an off year and are 0-6 this season.
Laker head coach Chris Champion and the team have faced some tough teams this year and are looking for their first win of the year. Hopkins County Central has been watching film and running hard practices to get ready for tonight’s game.
Head Coach Chris Manning has kept his team focused and knows the Lakers will be hungry tonight and as tough as Calloway County schedule has been he won’t underestimate them.
