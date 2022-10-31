Madisonville-North Hopkins and Hopkin County Central were both represented in Paris, KY over the weekend for the annual KHSAA State Cross Country Championship
In the 3A boys’ state championship, the Maroons finished 9th out of 37 teams in the event, while the Lady Maroons finished in 17th out of 37 teams in the girls’ 3A championship meet.
Drew Burden led the way for the Maroons, finishing 26th in 16:36.60. Madisonville’s scoring efforts were wrapped up by Dakota Evans (47th), Maddox Knight (54th), Lucas Offutt (74th) and Broderick Duncan (163rd). Luke Celik (249th) and Nicholas Tooley (284th) both ran in the race as well.
Joy Alexander came home in 48th for the Lady Maroons, traversing the course in 20:24.30. The rest of the top five for Madisonville were Madisyn Johnson (58th), Katie Gillette (81st), Laci Ray (197th) and Coley Mitchell (216th). Emma Evans (264th) and Maria Diaz (279th) both competed for the Lady Maroons as well.
In the boys 2A championship, the Storm did not run a full team, but were represented by Tucker Young and James Adams, who finished 196th and 207th respectively out of 255 runners.
