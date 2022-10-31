Madisonville-North Hopkins and Hopkin County Central were both represented in Paris, KY over the weekend for the annual KHSAA State Cross Country Championship

In the 3A boys’ state championship, the Maroons finished 9th out of 37 teams in the event, while the Lady Maroons finished in 17th out of 37 teams in the girls’ 3A championship meet.

