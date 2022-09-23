The Lady Storm volleyball team hosted the Lady Falcons of Fort Campbell on Thursday night but fell short of the win 3-2 (19-25, 27-25, 14-25, 26-24, 15-13).
Central was led by Mallory Wagoner who had 10 kills, Nevaeh Haggan and Lillie Whitaker-Greer with one block each, Setter Isabel Hight had 25 Assist for the Lady Storm and led the team in Aces as well and Olivia Hight finished with 17 digs. As a team the Lady Storm had a total of 38 Kills, Two Blocks, 25 Assist, 52 Digs and 12 Service Aces.
With the Loss the Lady Storm drop to 7-7 on the season and 6-6 in the Region and 0-1 in the District
