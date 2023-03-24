Thursday night the Hopkins County Central Storm traveled to Whiteville Trinity and came back with their fourth lose of the season 13-3 in five innings.
The Storm failed to get a run in the first inning and Jaden Brasher took the hill for the Storm in the bottom of the inning. The Raiders put up a total of five runs in the inning and took a 5-0 lead into the top of the second.
Eli Earl hit a ground ball to second base and reached first on a error to give Central a runner on. Brantley Harris nailed a line drive to center, scoring Earl to put the Storm on the board 5-1. The Raiders managed to halt a rally by the Storm to get out of the top of the side, then added another run to make it 6-1.
In the top of the third, Central had two on base when Gaige Brasher was at the plate. An error by the Raiders first baseman allowed Jaden Brasher advanced to second and Braxton Browning to score, making it 6-2. Gaige Brasher hit a double on a line drive to right, advancing Jaden Brasher to third, but he was thrown on as he tried to make his way home, ending the inning.
The Raiders added five more runs in the third and one in the fourth while holding Central scoreless to stretch their lead to 12-2 heading into the fifth. The Storm managed to add another run in the fifth inning to keep the game alive but gave up the winning run in the bottom of the fifth for a 13-3 loss.
Jaden Brasher took the loss for the Storm he allowed 11 runs off of seven hits in two innings. Storm Max Clarke threw two and a third innings out of the bullpen.
Jaden Brasher, Gaige Brasher, Tristan Schmaltz, Brantley Harris and Stephen Fowler each had one hit in the game.
2B: J. Brasher, T. Schmaltz, G. Brasher
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.