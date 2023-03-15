Hopkins County Central Lady Storm Softball team opened the season Tuesday night against Livingston Central but fell behind early and took a 10-0 loss to start the season.
Central gave up two runs in the bottom of the first inning after Livingston Central got two on base due to errors and eventually made their way home to start the game 2-0. The Lady Cardinals went on to score four more in the bottom of the second to make it 6-0. The Lady Storm held Livingston Central scoreless in the third, fourth and the fifth innings but never got their bats going and went scoreless in the game. Lady Cardinals put the game away in the bottom of the sixth after adding four more to take a 10-0 win over the Lady Storm.
