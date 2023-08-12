The Hopkins County Central boys soccer home game scheduled for Thursday evening was canceled due to poor field conditions. According to Coach Bridgforth the field was “too wet” and unplayable following heavy rains earlier in the week.
Central opened their season on Aug. 7 with a loss to Todd County Central and will look to bounce back in their new home opener Monday night against University Heights Academy at 5:30 p.m. The Blazers are currently 0-1-1 with a loss to Madisonville and tie against St. Mary’s.
