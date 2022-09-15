Last Tuesday the Storm faced Caldwell County but fell short with a 2-0 loss to the Tigers.
“Overall it was a tight game we just got caught flat footed and they capitalized” said Storm Head Coach Grayson Hagerman.
Even with the loss, Storm Goalie Trevor Weldon would have six saves in the match.
Central then traveled to Ohio County Thursday with something to prove and brought home the 3-1 win over the Eagles.
Central’s Ryley Vincent, Riley Dunlap and Jaxon Greer each had a goal in the win with Carson Mackey and Colton Browning each recording a assist in the game.
Senior Trevor Weldon ended the night with 12 saves. With the Win the Storm move to 4-7 for the season.
