Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.