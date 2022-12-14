Lady Storm Brooklyn Clark

Lady Storm Brooklyn Clark with the ball. Brooklyn would finish the game with 24 points with 19 of them in the third quarter.

 by TJ Brasher/Sports reporter/tbrasher@the-messenger.com

Tuesday night on Don Parson Court in Madisonville, the Lady Storm fell behind early, but rallied in the second half to defeat the Lady Maroons 57-43.

In the opening half the Lady Maroons came out strong when Destiny Whitsell and Emilee Hallum combined for 18 points. North’s defense held Central to 14 points with the Lady Maroons taking a 26-14 lead into the locker room at the half.

