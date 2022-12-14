Tuesday night on Don Parson Court in Madisonville, the Lady Storm fell behind early, but rallied in the second half to defeat the Lady Maroons 57-43.
In the opening half the Lady Maroons came out strong when Destiny Whitsell and Emilee Hallum combined for 18 points. North’s defense held Central to 14 points with the Lady Maroons taking a 26-14 lead into the locker room at the half.
Central’s Head Coach Phillip Cotton’s halftime speech must of been something special because the Lady Maroons found themselves facing a completely different Lady Storm team in the second half. Behind Brooklyn Clark and Calajia Mason, who sank hitting a pair of threes, Central went on a scoring spree in the third quarter that saw them close the gap to 31-30 by the end of the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter things got worse for Madisonville as Clark showed up, hitting everything she threw up, knocking down three shots behind the arc, six buckets from inside and a perfect four of four at the stripe. She had 19 points of the Storm’s 25 in the fourth quarter.
Hopkins County Central held on to take the upset win at 57-43.
“I’m super proud of the girls determination to win,” aid Central Head Coach Phillip Cotton. “We played as bad as we’ve played all year in the first half and North came out ready. We made some adjustments in the locker room at halftime. I now know what kind of players I have on this team because they don’t quit and are fearless.”
Brooklyn Clark led the Lady Storm with 24 points and went four of four from the stripe. Mercy Sutton finished with 13 points and was perfect at the free throw line making all four of her shots. Lillie Whitaker-Greer had eight points, Emilee Jones and Calajia Mason both had 6 points in the game.
Riley Sword led the lady Maroons with 15 points. Destiny Whitsell had 12 points, Emilee Hallum finished with 11 points, Jaycee Noffsinger had four points, and Kailey barber had one points for Madisonville.
